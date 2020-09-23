STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashes out in second round of French Open qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the men's singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:38 PM

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PARIS: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the men's singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia here on Wednesday.

Prajnesh, India's second-highest ranked singles player who got the better of Turkey's Cem Ilkel in the opening round, lost 4-6 6-7(4) against Vukic to bow out of the event.

The other two Indians in the fray -- the country's top singles player Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan -- bowed out in the first round of the qualifying event.

While the 16th seed Nagal, who became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam with his opening round victory at the US Open, lost 6-7 (4) 5-7 to Germany's seasoned player Dustin Brown, Ramanathan was shown the door by local wildcard Tristan Lamasine 5-7 2-6.

