STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams reaches second round at French Open

Serena Williams will next face Bulgarian wild-card entry Tsvetana Pironkova.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in a near-empty center court Philippe Chatrier in the first round match of the French Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in a near-empty center court Philippe Chatrier in the first round match of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2) 6-0.

The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points.

An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she hit a shot into the net.

Williams then saved a break point before finally beating her American opponent with an ace.

Ahn held leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set.

The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.

She will next face Bulgarian wild-card entry Tsvetana Pironkova.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serena Williams French Open Kristie Ahn
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp