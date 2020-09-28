Serena Williams reaches second round at French Open

By PTI

PARIS: Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2) 6-0.

The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points.

An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she hit a shot into the net.

Williams then saved a break point before finally beating her American opponent with an ace.

Ahn held leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set.

The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.

She will next face Bulgarian wild-card entry Tsvetana Pironkova.