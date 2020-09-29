WATCH | Rafael Nadal lauds five-year-old Kerala girl's tennis skills, announces special gift

By Online Desk

Former ATP world number one Rafael Nadal has always appreciated young upcoming talents and recently the 19-time Grand Slam champion, who is associated with Kia Motors and the 'Get Rafa Moving' movement, has sent a video message lauding the tennis skills of five-year-old Viviktha Visakh from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

In the video, Nadal said, “Hello Viviktha, how are you? I love seeing how dedicated you are to your tennis. You have some very good skills and you are only 5 years old. So Kia and I want to give you a gift to motivate you to keep working hard. I hope you enjoy the prize. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Viviktha Visakh happens to be the only Indian thus far to be recognized by tennis icon Rafael Nadal under the 'Get Rafa Moving' association.

Last week, a practice video of Viviktha Visakh had grabbed the attention of Kia Motors Global, who had shared in on Twitter. The young girl can be seen hitting volleys against a wall in her home.

Viviktha's father, who is a certified coach and a former tennis state junior champion claimed that she has been accompanying him to the court since the time she turned two.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who is gunning for his 13th French Open title, entered the second round without breaking a sweat by beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard will be up against American Mackenzie McDonald in the next round.

Nadal is just one Grand Slam away from equalling the record of his rival Roger Federer for the most by a man.