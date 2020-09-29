STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

WATCH | Rafael Nadal lauds five-year-old Kerala girl's tennis skills, announces special gift

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal has sent a video message lauding the tennis skills of five-year-old Viviktha Visakh from Kerala.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Viviktha Visakh

19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Viviktha Visakh (Photo | AP and Facebook)

By Online Desk

Former ATP world number one Rafael Nadal has always appreciated young upcoming talents and recently the 19-time Grand Slam champion, who is associated with Kia Motors and the 'Get Rafa Moving' movement, has sent a video message lauding the tennis skills of five-year-old Viviktha Visakh from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

In the video, Nadal said, “Hello Viviktha, how are you? I love seeing how dedicated you are to your tennis. You have some very good skills and you are only 5 years old. So Kia and I want to give you a gift to motivate you to keep working hard. I hope you enjoy the prize. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Viviktha Visakh happens to be the only Indian thus far to be recognized by tennis icon Rafael Nadal under the 'Get Rafa Moving' association.

Last week, a practice video of Viviktha Visakh had grabbed the attention of Kia Motors Global, who had shared in on Twitter. The young girl can be seen hitting volleys against a wall in her home. 

Viviktha's father, who is a certified coach and a former tennis state junior champion claimed that she has been accompanying him to the court since the time she turned two.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who is gunning for his 13th French Open title, entered the second round without breaking a sweat by beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard will be up against American Mackenzie McDonald in the next round.

Nadal is just one Grand Slam away from equalling the record of his rival Roger Federer for the most by a man.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Kia Motors Get Rafa Moving Viviktha Visakh Viviktha Visakh Tennis Kerala Tennis
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp