STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

French Open: Mladenovic collapses again but blames umpire

Mladenovic was furious with chair umpire Eva Asderaki for not spotting a double bounce on set point.

Published: 30th September 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

France's Kristina Mladenovic plays a shot

By PTI

PARIS:  Kristina Mladenovic's first match since her nightmarish end to the U.S. Open produced another collapse and a controversial umpire's call at the French Open on Tuesday.

The French player lost to Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-5, 6-3 after serving for the first set at 5-1.

Mladenovic was furious with chair umpire Eva Asderaki for not spotting a double bounce on set point.

During a 10-stroke exchange, Mladenovic hit a drop shot that Siegemund ran for and got back over the net -- although a TV replay showed the ball bounced twice.

Mladenovic slowed up, looked confused, and wound up touching the net, which automatically gave the point to Siegemund.

"I think the chair umpire was the only person not to have seen it on the center court," Mladenovic said.

That point and the set should have belonged to her right then because of the double bounce, but neither Siegemund nor Asderaki acknowledged as much.

"Mistakes are human but I don't see how the umpire can miss that. She didn't see a double bounce," Mladenovic said.

"Unfortunately she will continue at Roland Garros, and I won't continue at Roland Garros."

She did not expect Siegemund to have to own up.

"If she would have done it, she would have all my respect and be super fair play," Mladenovic said.

"But she's not the one responsible. I think the chair umpire is the one that should be really focused on that call."

But she did call for video replays, like the highly controversial VAR system used in soccer.

"It would be great and we'd avoid a sad scenario like I had today," Mladenovic said. It wasn't quite as sad as Flushing Meadows, though, where she served for the match at 6-1, 5-1 against Varvara Gracheva then lost a tiebreaker and was crushed 6-0 in the third set.

She called that the most painful loss of her career.

Four days later, there was more misery when she was part of the top-seeded women's doubles team dropped from the U.S.Open for having been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Public health officials who oversaw her tournament hotel said she was at risk after playing cards in a group including Benoit Paire, the Frenchman removed after testing positive for the virus.

She had to go into quarantine.

Following Siegemund on Court Philippe Chatrier was top-ranked Novak Djokovic beneath a closed roof.

Djokvoic, bidding for a second title here and an 18th major title overall, faced Mikael Ymer.

In other women's first-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova beat Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4.

Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.

Danish teenager Clara Tauson earned her first tour-level victory by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.

The 17-year-old Tauson, who won the Australian Open junior title last year, saved two match points.

In remaining men's first-round play, U.S.

Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Italian next faces Lloyd Harris.

No.20 Cristian Garin of Chile won against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and plays lucky loser Marc Polmans.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mladenovic French Open
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp