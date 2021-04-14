Daniil Medvedev's COVID case leaves Rafael Nadal & Co with anxious wait

By IANS

LONDON: Rafael Nadal and other leading players at the Monte-Carlo Masters face a nervous wait on Tuesday after world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement came ahead of the third day of play at one of the ATP's biggest events, with Medvedev replaced in the draw by Argentinian lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero, reports DPA.

Medvedev said in a statement: "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible."

The ATP said the 25-year-old had been moved into isolation and was being monitored by the tournament doctor and the tour's medical team. Medvedev lives in the principality and his positive test will call into question the wisdom of the tournament allowing players to stay at home rather than in a strict bubble.

The Russian practiced with Nadal on Monday and was also pictured talking to Novak Djokovic.

There is no suggestion that Medvedev broke any protocols but it will undoubtedly be a worrying time as players who had any contact with him wait to see whether there are any more positive cases.

Britain's Dan Evans, who beat 2019 runner-up Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-7 (11-13), 6-2 for his first tour-level victory on clay for four years, said: "It's definitely in mind. I'm very eager to get vaccinated, if I can. It would be heart-breaking if I tested positive for Wimbledon."

"It's very important to stick to the protocols in place. If some people are being blase, then it ruins it for everybody else because if one person tests positive, this virus, it can go round very quickly. So, seeing scenes in England yesterday, I won't be socialising any time soon."