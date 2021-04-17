STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina's defeat sends India back to regional competition

After being bageled in the opening set, Ankita had two set points at 5-2 in the second set but failed to convert.

Published: 17th April 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JURMALA: Jurmala (Latvia), Apr 17 (PTI) Ankita Raina's gallant fight ended in agony yet again as her defeat against world number 47 Anastasija Sevastova in the must-win Play-offs match on Saturday sent the Indian team back to the Asia/Oceania Group of the Billie Jean King Cup.

After her phenomenal fight against 2017 French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko on Friday, the India number one again showed stomach for fight against superior players but Sevastova sealed the match to give her side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Ranked 174, Ankita lost the first reverse singles match 0-6 6-7(5) to Sevastova, who had got the better of legendary Serena Williams in her team's previous tie against the USA.

India had earned promotion to the Play-offs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

After being bageled in the opening set, Ankita had two set points at 5-2 in the second set but failed to convert.

After those chances were blown away, Sevastova reeled off four games in a row to puncture India's hopes.

Ankita saved a match point to drag it to the tie-breaker but Sevastova's immense experience helped her seal the tie.

A forehand from Ankita, sailing over the baseline on the breakpoint, gave the Latvian the first break of the match in the very first game.

Sevastova made it 2-0 though Ankita stretched the game with her fierce returns.

In the third game, Ankita netted a backhand on the game point to be in danger again but found a crushing backhand winner down the line to be on advantage point.

However, the crafty Sevastova had Ankita running on both the flanks and eventually made it deuce.

A second double fault from Ankita at deuce gave Sevastova a chance to get the second break for a 3-0 lead and she got it when Ankita made a backhand error with a feeble single-hand return that did not cross the net.

The Indian could not get on even board with Sevastova calling the shots.

However, there was drama in the second set with Ankita yet again surprising the home camp by rising her game by a few notches.

A backhand error from the Latvian gave Ankita two breakpoints in the second game and another one gave the Indian a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Ankita made it 3-0 by serving the next game at love.

However the cushion was lost when Ankita dropped her serve in the fifth game, thanks to unforced errors.

A series of unforced errors from the home player meant that the Indian got another break in the sixth game when Sevatova buried her backhand on the net to give Ankita a 4-2 lead, which became a handsome 5-2 with a confident hold.

Ankita had a chance to close the set in her favour in the next game and force a decider but Sevastova served well to save both.

From there on, it was Sevastova who controlled the game, though Ankita saved a couple of match points.

PTI AT AT ATK ATK 04171841 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ankita Raina Billie Jean King Cup
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp