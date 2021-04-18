STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille - just weeks before France went into lockdown.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MONACO: Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall. Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille - just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Rublev was aiming for his second title of the year, his first at Masters level and ninth overall. He had produced an audacious display to defeat record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday, and further confirm why he is one of the rising stars of tennis.

After winning the ATP Cup with Russia, Rublev reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and then won the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam last month for his fourth title in seven months.

Since Rotterdam, he's reached four consecutive semifinals, including Monte Carlo. But he couldn't even get a break point against Tsitsipas.

