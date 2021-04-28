Wimbledon could host limited number of spectators

By IANS

LONDON: The annual Wimbledon tennis tournament could witness 25 per cent crowd capacity this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, according to the competition's bosses.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, which hosts the competition, and Sally Bolton, chief executive, gave an overview of the plans for this year's event at a news conference on Tuesday, reports DPA.

Decisions have yet to be made regarding final prize money for the winners and how many tickets will be available for sale as this depends on government rules at the time the competition kicks off from June 28.

Ticket prices will, however, remain at 2020 prices after last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this point in time, applying the current guidance to our outdoor venue results in a capacity of around 25 per cent across our grounds," Bolton said.

"This makes for exceptionally challenging conditions for ticketing allocation. While it remains too soon to finalise our individual court capacities, we will work hard to create the mix of spectators Wimbledon is so well known for, whilst also working hard to protect the financial performance of the championships and the service we deliver to the Lawn Tennis Association," Bolton added.

Ticketing distribution will be delayed to as "late as possible" so that the club has a chance to allow for more spectators.

The traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday of the tournament will also be scrapped from 2022 due to developments in the care of grass courts, Hewitt added.