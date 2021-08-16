STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Novak Djokovic clocks 334 weeks at number one in ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic has now spent a record 334 weeks in top spot, well ahead of next-best Roger Federer, who managed 310.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic, who has won all three majors this year and has his eyes firmly set on completing the sweep with another success at the US Open, remains comfortably at number one in the ATP rankings, released on Monday. 

The Serb has now spent a record 334 weeks in top spot, well ahead of next-best Roger Federer, who managed 310 and is now down at number nine and faces several months out of action while he undergoes further knee surgery. 

Federer said on Sunday he "will be out for many months", a decision which casts further doubt on his future in tennis at the age of 40.

"I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months," 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Daniil Medvedev remains at number two after his victory in Toronto on Sunday while the man he beat in the final, the American Reilly Opelka, climbed nine places to 23.

Norwegian Casper Ruud continues to knock on the door of the Top 10, moving up one place to 11, shadowed by the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Federer in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. 

ATP rankings as of August 16

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,620

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,350

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,815

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,263

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,005

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,005

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,533

9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215

10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625

11. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,350 (+1)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,288 (+1) 

13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3,260 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,980

15. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,745

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,720 (+1)

17. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,693 (-1)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,600

19. David Goffin (BEL) 2,513

20. Cristian Garín (CHI) 2,510

