Cleveland Championships: Sania Mirza-Christina Mchale enter quarterfinals

By PTI

CLEVELAND: India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night. Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.