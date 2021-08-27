STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

ZEE5 unveils first look of 'Break Point' - non-fiction series on Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi

Helmed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the seven-part series traces the on and off-court partnership between the two Indian tennis legends.

Published: 27th August 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

'Break Point' is based on lives of tennis champions Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi. (Photo @ZEE5India)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday unveiled the first look of upcoming non-fiction "Break Point", based on lives of tennis champions Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi.

Helmed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the seven-part series traces the on and off-court partnership between the two Indian tennis legends.

The makers revealed the first poster of the ZEE5 original series, which shows Paes and Bhupathi sporting an intense look.

Ashwiny and Nitesh, who are for the first time co-directing a project, said they are thrilled to bring on screen the untold story of Paes and Bhupathi, who were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999.

"It's great to bring to screen a series like this on a home-grown video streaming platform like ZEE5.

Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever," they said in a joint statement.

Nicknamed the "Indian Express", Paes and Bhupathi played together from 1994 to 2006 and reunited for their second stint from 2008 to 2011.

The two also had a public fallout but they have put that behind them.

Paes, 48, said he enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane while shooting for 'Break Point'.

"Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.

"Mahesh and I worked really hard to put India on the top of world tennis and we are glad that we are getting a chance to present our story to the world, like never before," Paes said.

Bhupathi, 47, is confident that the series will surely be a treat for the audience and their fans.

"It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner.

"But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZEE5 Break Point Leander Paes Mahesh Bhupathi Nitesh Tiwari
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp