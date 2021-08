TNTA ITF junior U-18 tennis meet: Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar to meet Shruti Ahlawat in final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seventh-seed Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar beat second-seed Reshma Maruri 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the girls’ semifinals of the TNTA ITF junior U-18 tennis meet.

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Aryan Shah bt Parv Nage 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-1; Chirag Duhan bt Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 3-2 (retd). Girls: Shruti Ahlawat bt Kaavya Palani 6-2, 6-0; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar bt Reshma Maruri 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Doubles: Finals: Boys: Aman Dahiya/Chirag Duhan bt Yuvan Nandal/Denim Yadav 6-3, 6-4. Girls: Reshma Maruri/Suhitha Maruri bt Shruti Ahlawat/Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-2, 3-6, (10-6).

Tamil Nadu State Triathlon Open

The CSS-Tamil Nadu State Triathlon Open will be held at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS), Sri Ramachandra University campus, Chennai, on Aug 29. The following events triathlon super sprint distance: Youth (250m swim, 7K bike, 1.5 run), Junior: (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run), Elite: (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run), Master: (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run) in the month of December.