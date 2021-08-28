STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

We're here to not let Novak Djokovic win the US Open: Daniil Medvedev

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is determined to stop Novak Djokovic from creating more history over the next fortnight.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev, the Russian second seed at the US Open, has said that he is simply happy and "excited" to be there at the Flushing Meadows knowing that fans will once again be in attendance at the last Grand Slam of the year.

Two years back, Medvedev had credited his US Open final appearance to the crowd, which had jeered the 25-year-old all through the tournament in 2019 till he reached the title showdown against Rafael Nadal.

However, the Russian's battling performance against Rafael Nadal in the title clash, in which he rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set, won him admiration and support from the crowd, leaving people with a soft spot for the world No. 2.

"[I'm] really happy that there is going to be full crowd capacity in New York," Medvedev said in his pre-tournament press conference on Friday evening. "That's just huge. That's cool. Actually, it's funny because I don't know, it's tough to say if it's going to be the same people or [if] nobody remembers two years ago.

"I just hope, because it finished on a good note, it's going to continue the same way. I love a New York crowd. It was an amazing experience in 2019 in every aspect. I'm just curious to see what it's going to be like again on my first match. I'm going to try just the best I can to show a good level of tennis and by this way to make fans support me."

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is aiming to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, all tied on 20 majors, by triumphing in New York to clinch a record-breaking 21st major title. With victory, the 34-year-old will also become just the second man in the Open Era alongside Rod Laver to complete a Grand Slam at the US Open.

Although Medvedev is full of respect for the Serbian, whom he fell to in the Australian Open final in February, he is determined to stop Djokovic from creating more history over the next fortnight.

"He [Djokovic] is just amazing," Medvedev said. "I want to say I'm going to try my best to keep it at 20 for all of them. I'm sure Novak wants 45 slams, playing until he is 55. But we're here to try to keep up his level and to beat him.

"We're here to not let him win the US Open. If I talk just for myself, I want to win the US Open. I don't care if it's in the final against a qualifier or against Novak. I just want to win this tournament."

Medvedev has arrived in New York in strong form. He captured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto and also reached the semifinals in Cincinnati. The Russian, who faces Richard Gasquet in the first round, is fully focused on maintaining this level at the US Open as he targets his first major title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev US Open US Open 2021 Novak Djokovic
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp