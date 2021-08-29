STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Anett Kontaveit beats Irina-Camelia Begu in Cleveland final

Anett Kontaveit entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak, then won five matches in six days in the inaugural WTA 250 event.

Published: 29th August 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anett Kontaveit competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Irina-Camelia Begu in Cleveland.

Anett Kontaveit competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Irina-Camelia Begu in Cleveland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CLEVELAND: Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won the Tennis in the Land final Saturday for her second WTA Tour title, beating Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The 30th-ranked Kontaveit entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak, then won five matches in six days in the inaugural WTA 250 event.

"It's been a rough year, so I was really enjoying myself," Kontaveit said.

"Of course, it's special to get a title as it's been a while, but the main thing for me was gaining more confidence on the court. The welcome we received was so warm, it felt like home here."

Kontaveit didn't double-fault until the final game and completed the 115-minute contest with a forehand down the left sideline.

She also won in 2017 in the Netherlands.

No.74 Begu fell behind 5-2 in the opening set before succeeding on her fifth break point, then held serve to force the tiebreaker.

She missed a drop-shot and made an unforced error, in order, to lose her first set at the tournament.

"Anett, you played amazing and you deserved to win," Begu said.

"It's been an amazing week for me, celebrating my (31st) birthday and having so many Romanians here cheering. This has been a wonderful experience."

Begu advanced to her first final since winning in Bucharest in her homeland in 2017.

She was seeking her fifth WTA Tour title.

"It was a really, really, really, really close match,” Kontaveit said.

"Putting pressure on yourself is not necessary, so I went point by point, trying to stay as calm as I could. I'm very happy with the way I pushed myself and pushed through."

In the doubles final, top-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan beat Christina McHale of the United States and Sania Mirza of India 7-5, 6-3.

Aoyama and Shibahara won for the fifth time this year and eighth overall.

"American crowds have such a big voice, I thank you for that," said Aoyama, who has 17 career doubles title.

"And thank you Ena for playing with me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anett Kontaveit Irina Camelia Begu Cleveland Tennis In The Land
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp