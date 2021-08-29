STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ilya Ivashka beats Mikael Ymer in Winston-Salem Open for first tour title

Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer in the Winston-Salem Open to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:55 PM

Ilya Ivashka hits to Mikael Ymer during the finals of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Ilya Ivashka hits to Mikael Ymer during the finals of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event's 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title.

Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam Ivashka lost only one set in six tournament matches, with that one coming in the second round.

He beat top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals.

Ivashka held serve throughout the final while breaking Ymer three times.

The 22-year-old Ymer, ranked 90th, was the first player from Sweden to reach an ATP Tour singles final since 2011.

The hard-court tournament is a tune-up event for the U.S.Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament that starts Monday in New York.

