British tennis star Johanna Konta retires following recurring knee trouble

The 30-year-old has struggled with persistent knee trouble over the past couple of seasons and has slipped to 113 in the world rankings -- a far cry from her career high of number four.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number 113 Johanna Konta

WTA World Number 113 Johanna Konta (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former British number one Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has struggled with persistent knee trouble over the past couple of seasons and has slipped to 113 in the world rankings -- a far cry from her career high of number four.

Konta, who reached the semi-finals of three of the four majors, plus the quarter-finals of the US Open, made her announcement on social media with a post headlined 'Grateful'. She wrote: "This is the word that I've probably used the most during my career and is the word that I feel explains it best in the end."

"My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not 'making' it in this profession. However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis," she wrote.

"I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child. How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am," she added.

In June, Konta won the Nottingham Open, becoming the first British woman to lift a WTA title on home soil since Sue Barker in 1981. But that victory was soon overshadowed by the astounding success of then 18-year-old compatriot Emma Raducanu in becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she took the women's singles title at the US Open in September.

