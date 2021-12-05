STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Davis Cup: Serbia and Britain get wild cards for 2022 finals after Sunday's draw

Serbia reached the semi-finals where they were knocked out by Croatia whilst Britain were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MADRID: Serbia and Britain along with this year's two Davis Cup finalists, Croatia and Russia, have been given the four automatic spots for next year's finals following Sunday's draw. Serbia reached the semi-finals where they were knocked out by Croatia whilst Britain were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals.

The other 12 finalists for the 16-team event, at a venue yet to be announced, will be decided in play-offs on March 4-5 next year. The play-offs will be over the historic Davis Cup format of five rubbers including a doubles.

This year's final takes place later on Sunday in Madrid with both Croatia and Russia bidding for a third win in the competition.      

Play-off matches (March 4-5):

  • France v Ecuador

  • Spain v Romania

  • Finland v Belgium

  • United States v Colombia

  • Netherlands v Canada

  • Brazil v Germany

  • Slovenia v Italy

  • Australia v Hungary

  • Sweden v Japan

  • Norway v Kazakhstan

  • Argentina v Czech Republic

  • South Korea v Austria

