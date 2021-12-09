STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Even amid China boycott, IOC still hit with Peng Shuai questions

The calls were aimed at conveying a message that Peng was safe despite being absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault.

Published: 09th December 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Peng Shuai, of China, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships on ug. 29, 2019, in New York.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: IOC President Thomas Bach can't escape repeated questions about Peng Shuai and issues raised by two video calls the IOC has had with her.

The calls were aimed at conveying a message that Peng was safe despite being absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault almost six weeks ago.

The questions keep coming, even overshadowing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics called by the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Lithuania.

Bach has acknowledged that Peng's situation is "fragile."

He is in the midst of three days of executive board meetings in Switzerland focused on the opening of the Games in Beijing on Feb.4.

But many of the questions at the daily press briefings are about Peng.

"You have to respect this human being," Bach said Wednesday.

"And in such a fragile situation (that) Peng Shuai is in, you have to make all the efforts to build trust. To engage in a human relationship. And this, as you can appreciate, is not easy in a video call."

Bach said the IOC initiated both calls with Chinese sports officials.

He said the IOC was open to more calls and did not rule out an "independent" party being involved.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was suggested to Bach.

Bach said Peng's wishes had to be respected, and he said she has asked for privacy.

No transcript of the calls was provided by the IOC, and Bach has never mentioned her sexual assault allegations against former Politburo Standing Committee member Zhang Gaoli.

"Why don't you respect Peng Shuai in this and let her decide where her priorities are," Bach said.

He said that other parties were involved in the first two calls including what he termed a "native Chinese on the call."

He was thought to be referring to IOC member from China, Li Lingwei.

"In the running of the calls we all were having the same impression that we could not feel her being under pressure," Bach said.

"For the rest we can only report what she reported in the call."

"Many people are saying there are suspicions here and there," Bach added.

"It's very easy to have suspicions. Suspicions you can have always and about everything."

Teng Biao, a China-born human rights lawyer living in the United States, said it's clear that Peng is not free to speak.

"Of course, Peng Shuai is not safe," Teng said in a recent interview on CNN.

"What we know (through videos) is she's still alive, she's still in China. But she is definitely not safe, not well, and she's totally controlled by the Chinese authorities and nobody knows where she is being detained."

"And so the athletes, if they go to China, nobody can guarantee their safety. Beijing doesn't care about sports, what they care (about), it's political monopoly. So the No.1 priority for Beijing is to maintain its one-party rule."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Bach Peng Shuai
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp