Jennifer Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:06 PM

Jennifer Brady (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.

Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.”

Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

Brady's withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right-hand injury sustained during a practice session.

Earlier this month, Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel down under following 'advice from her medical team'.

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men's draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

