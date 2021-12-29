STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic named best Balkan athlete for record 7th time

Novak Djokovic is ranked No. 1 in the world and won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as ATP world best player, at the Tennis ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Novak Djokovic was named the Best Balkan Athlete of the year on Wednesday for a record seventh time.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis great is ranked No. 1 in the world and won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

The results of the annual poll were published by the Bulgarian News Agency.

Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA Finals MVP with the Milwaukee Bucks, was second in the poll. Another Greek, long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglu, was third after winning Greece’s first Olympic gold medal in the event in Tokyo.

Distria Krasniqi, a judo competitor from Kosovo, was fourth, followed by Serbian judo athlete Jovana Perkovic.

Ivet Goranova of Bulgaria (karate), Bilyana Dudova of Bulgaria (wrestling), Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia (rowing), Mete Gazoz of Turkey (archery), and Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis of Romania (rowing) rounded out the top 10.

The Balkan poll was conducted among the national news agencies of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Turkey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Djokovic Novak Djokovic Best Balkan Athlete Grand Slam Serbian Tennis
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp