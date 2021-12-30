STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Serbia's Dusan Lajovic unsure of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open plans

Djokovic would be bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park beginning January 17.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic says he's not sure whether Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open and he and other teammates don't know the reason why Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Cup.

Djokovic would be bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park beginning January 17.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is on the entry list but yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed to by Tennis Australia and the Victorian (state) Department of Health.

Djokovic has repeatedly refused to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns. All spectators, staff and players at the Australian Open must be double-vaccinated, or have a medical exemption.

Lajovic, the late call-up to replace the Djokovic, said he and his team were unsure of the No. 1-ranked player's participation in Melbourne. "He kept in touch with all of us and it was a last-minute decision, the Australian Open is still uncertain, I don't know the information. I think that will come in the next couple of days or whenever is the deadline. We don't know right now, but hopefully he'll be there and be able to play the Grand Slam," Lajovic said on Thursday.

Lajovic said that Djokovic had not disclosed his reasons for skipping Serbia's defense of the ATP Cup. "He said I'm not coming to the ATP Cup, we'll see about the Australian Open. He didn't specify if he's coming or not, (but) that he's waiting for a decision," Lajovic said.

Roger Federer has already confirmed he won't play in Melbourne due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery. Rafael Nadal, who along with Federer and Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, is recovering from COVID-19 and said he still hopes to play the Australian Open.

The 16-team ATP Cup begins Saturday at two Sydney stadiums. ATP Cup organizers disclosed Djokovic's withdrawal in a roster update that included France replacing Austria in the event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia also pulled out, as did teammates Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy. Serbia plays Norway on Saturday. Also Chile plays Spain, Argentina takes on Georgia and Greece plays Poland.

The other eight teams begin play Sunday: Russia vs. France, Italy vs. Australia, Canada vs. the United States and Germany vs. Britain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dusan Lajovic Novak Djokovic Australian Open ATP Cup
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp