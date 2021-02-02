STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Nick Kyrgios makes winning return after year out

Nick Kyrgios opted not to travel for the US Open or French Open but said at the weekend he was mentally refreshed and excited to be back.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios makes a forehand return to Alexandre Muller during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios makes a forehand return to Alexandre Muller during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Showman Nick Kyrgios pulled victory "out of a hat" Tuesday in his first match for a year, rallying from a set down to get his Australian Open preparations off to a winning start.

The enigmatic 25-year-old last performed in February 2020 at the Acapulco Open, before a wrist injury and then the coronavirus pandemic brought his season to a halt.

He opted not to travel for the US or French Opens, but said at the weekend he was mentally refreshed and excited to be back.

The Australian took time to get his groove back against 209th-ranked Frenchman Alexandre Muller, losing the first set, then needing left knee treatment before knuckling down to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the Murray River Open.

"It was a tricky one, I haven't played a competitive match in about a year and I dealt with a couple of injuries when in quarantine," he said.

"I was just excited to come out here, any opponent for me was going to be tricky, I just wanted to find my feet. 

"I just somehow pulled it out of a hat, which seems to be the story of my career, so just happy to get through. The body feels ok."

Now ranked 47, he will next play fellow Australian Harry Bourchier.

The Murray River Open is one of two ATP events being run concurrently at Melbourne Park ahead of next week's Australian Open.

Two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren was also in the winners' circle, beating fellow American John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open.

Sandgren saved 11 of the 15 break points he faced to set up a clash next up with Italian Salvatore Caruso.

Seventeen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz also advanced when his Hungarian opponent Attila Balazs retired with heel pain, setting up a second-round clash with top seed David Goffin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios ATP
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp