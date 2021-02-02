STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Sofia Kenin back at Melbourne Park; Bianca Andreescu out of Grampians Trophy tournament

Sofia Kenin had just won the first set 7-5 on Tuesday when Camila Giorgi called for the trainer and then retired from their match at the Yarra Valley Classic.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sofia Kenin makes a forehand return to Camila Giorgi during their match at a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Sofia Kenin makes a forehand return to Camila Giorgi during their match at a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Sofia Kenin had a small crowd in the stands to watch her first match back at Melbourne Park since her Grand Slam breakthrough at last year's Australian Open.

She loved it, although she would have enjoyed a longer stint on the court at Margaret Court Arena.

Kenin had just won the first set 7-5 on Tuesday when Camila Giorgi called for the trainer and then retired from their match at the Yarra Valley Classic.

"It feels really great. So happy to see the crowd here," Kenin said in an on-court TV interview.

"I'm super happy. I've really missed my fans. Haven't seen you guys for a year 2020 was a tough year for all of us, we have to move past it."

The Yarra Valley Classic is one of six tournaments being staged at Melbourne Park this week to give players some time to prepare for the Australian Open, which starts next Monday.

The ATP Cup, a 12-team competition involving Novak Djokovic's Serbia and Rafael Nadal's Spain, is among the three men's tournaments.

The season-opening major has been delayed three weeks because of quarantine and travel restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All players and passengers who arrived on 17 charter flights into Australia for the tournament had to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

"Tennis Australia did such a great job. Truly grateful to be here," Kenin said.

ANDREESCU'S ABSENCE CONTINUES

Bianca Andreescu's long absence from competitive tennis will continue for another week after the 2019 U.S.

Open champion withdrew from the Grampians Trophy event scheduled to start Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Canadian hasn't played since the 2019 WTA Trophy because of knee and foot injuries, and is coming off a hard lockdown in Melbourne.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court," Andreescu said in a statement.

"After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians.

"Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open!" Andreescu was among the 72 players forced into the hard lockdown after being deemed a close contact of passengers on their charter flights who returned a positive test for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month.

Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, was among those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Unlike the rest of the playing group, those in lockdown weren't allowed outside to practice for up to five hours a day.

The Grampians Trophy had a delayed start for that reason, and was mainly open to the players who hadn't been able to practice while in quarantine.

No.12 Belinda Bencic is now the highest-ranked player in the draw, which also includes Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens.

GIPPSLAND TROPHY

Fifth-seeded Johanna Konta had a 6,2, 6-3 win over Bernarda Pera and No.7 Elise Mertens beat Mayo Hibi 6-2, 6-2 in second-round matches at the Gippsland Trophy tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sofia Kenin Australian Open Grampians Trophy Bianca Andreescu Melbourne Park
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp