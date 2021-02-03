STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

'I'm not playing': Nick Kyrgios rants overtime violation

Australia's Nick Kyrgios plunged into a trademark meltdown Wednesday, holding up play for more than five minutes.

Published: 03rd February 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios plunged into a trademark meltdown Wednesday, holding up play for more than five minutes as he argued over a time violation while serving at the Murray River Open.

The combustible Kyrgios was leading countryman Harry Bourchier 6-2, 5-5 and serving at 40-30 when he took issue with the decision, walking to his chair and declaring: "I'm not playing, sorry mate."

Kyrgios, who eventually recovered to win the match, was unhappy that Spanish umpire Nacho Forcadelle called the violation, claiming he had already begun his service motion.

"It's like you're just doing it to be funny," he fumed at the umpire. "Do you think you're funny?"

He demanded the match supervisor be called, telling the chair official: "When will you guys realise it's not about you. You're just an extra for all of us."

After arguing further with the supervisor, he finally agreed to play after being assured he wouldn't be fined.

When Bourchier suggested they get on with the game Kyrgios responded: "I want to talk about it now. I've lost enough money to these peanuts."

Kyrgios gathered his composure to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) and afterwards insisted: "I just like playing by the rules.

"And I just didn't want to play until I was sure I wasn't going to get fined because the ATP are pretty rough all the time, they fine me so much money."

Kyrgios, who has a history on-court blow-ups, is playing his first tournament in a year after a wrist injury and then the coronavirus pandemic brought his 2020 season to a halt.

His win set up a clash next against Croat Borna Coric.

Wawrinka scare

Earlier, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka clawed past Mikhail Kukushkin to keep alive his hopes of a first title since 2017 as he battles back from a case of Covid-19.

The Swiss 35-year-old, who won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Melbourne in 2014, tested positive to the virus just before Christmas, upsetting his preparations.

Seeded one at the Murray River Open and in his first match of the season, he lost the opening set against his Kazakh opponent but kept his composure to fight back and win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

"It felt okay. I'm happy to get the win and I'm ready to start a new tournament, a new year, especially after a few months out," said Wawrinka, who last won an ATP title in Geneva more than three years ago.

He faces Australian Alex Bolt in the third round.

Britain's Dan Evans, who had the best season of his career in 2020, climbing to a career-high 28, also stayed in the title hunt, as did Australian James Duckworth, who upset French seventh seed Ugo Humbert.

Teenager Jannik Sinner, who in November became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years when he won in Sofia, was another winner on Wednesday.

Playing his first match since claiming the silverware in Bulgaria, the 19-year-old Italian swept past Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open, being played concurrently at Melbourne Park.

While Sinner excelled, two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren exited, beaten in three sets by Italy's Salvatore Caruso.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios Murray River Open ATP
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp