STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem to return to action at Australian Open

The Australian Open 2021 would be the first major Grand Slam which will welcome a live audience back in the tournament since the lockdown.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australian Open is all set to welcome the top seed players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Ash Barty and Simona Halep among others to compete for the Grand Slam title, which commences on February 8.

India's ace tennis player Sumit Nagal will also compete in the men's singles event. He will face Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the first-round clash on Monday.

The Australian Open 2021 would also be the first major Grand Slam which will welcome a live audience back in the tournament since the lockdown.

For some time, tennis has been dominated by the 'Big Three' -- Roger Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal, but finally a star outside the Big Three managed to win a Grand Slam as Dominic Theim lifted the US Open title in 2020.

On being asked by ANI whether we could expect players outside the Big Three to win more Grand Slams going ahead, Nagal had said: "Tennis is a sport where anything can happen, to me if someone wins from the Top 3, it would not be a surprise as well."

On his preparation for the Australian Open, Nagal had said: "It is the same situation for everyone, for me, I would have liked to play some more tournaments, but unfortunately I had to end my last season a month earlier. There is nothing I can change, I am trying to practice as much as possible. I have a gut feeling that I am going to play someone who is ranked in the top-ten. I think I was lucky enough that our flight had no Covid cases, I would call myself lucky that I got to practice or be out of my room for five hours a day."

Former tennis players like Somdev Devvarman, Gaurav Natekar, Purav Raja and Enrico Piperno are all set to feature as expert panelists on Extraaa Serve while Manish Batavia, Gaurav Natekar and Atish Thukral will provide the Hindi commentary for the tournament on Sony Ten 3 channels.

To celebrate the tennis extravaganza and welcome a star-studded contingent from across the globe at Australian Open 2021, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has launched their campaign 'The Greats Are Back'. The campaign film revolves around the premise that the greatest tennis players would make one of the biggest comebacks in Tennis history in Australia after a global setback faced due to the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Australian Open Australian Open 2021
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp