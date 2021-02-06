STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Garbine Muguruza sets up Ashleigh Barty final as Grampians Trophy cut short

Garbine  Muguruza smashed 20 winners and broke 21st-ranked Marketa Vondrousova's serve five times en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with world number one Ashleigh Barty Saturday as another Australian Open warm-up tournament was cut short due to lack of time.

Muguruza, last year's Australian Open runner-up, smashed 20 winners and broke 21st-ranked Marketa Vondrousova's serve five times en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win in 53 minutes. 

"I'm very happy to get through. It's good to play the top players and I'm expecting another tough battle against the world number one," said the Spaniard.

The Yarra Valley Classic is one of three women's tournaments -- along with three men's events -- at Melbourne Park this week as players, after emerging from quarantine, tune up for the Australian Open Grand Slam which starts on Monday.

But after Thursday's play was lost over the emergence of a coronavirus case, the schedule became too tight to complete the WTA Grampians Trophy, which will now stop after the semi-finals.

Greece's Maria Sakkari will play Estonia's Annett Kontaveit and world number 24 Jennifer Brady will face fellow American Ann Li in the truncated tournament's semis.

In the Yarra Valley Classic, Muguruza has shown the form that put her top of the rankings in 2017, dropping just 10 games in four matches so far including her quarter-final thrashing of America's Sofia Kenin -- her conqueror in last year's Australian Open final.

She will next play Barty, who reached the decider with a walkover after Serena Williams pulled out due to a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere Elise Mertens of Belgium will play Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the final of the Gippsland Trophy after world number three Naomi Osaka withdrew with a shoulder injury.

Kanepi beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 to reach her first WTA final since 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garbine Muguruza Ashleigh Barty Grampians Trophy
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp