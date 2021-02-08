STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhtar Ali was loved by all in tennis circle: Krishnan

Former India Davis Cup coach and player Akhtar Ali passed away in Kolkata on Sunday after a brief illness. Akhtar, father of India’s current Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali, was 83.

Published: 08th February 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India Davis Cup coach and player Akhtar Ali passed away in Kolkata on Sunday after a brief illness. Akhtar, father of India’s current Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali, was 83. Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers in Indian tennis. Several players including Amritraj brothers  Vijay and Anand and Leander Paes were benefitted from his tutelage.

He played eight Davis Cup ties between 1958 and 1964 and also captained and coached the Indian team.Tennis legend and former India Davis Cup captain Ramanathan Krishnan expressed sorrow and offered condolences to the family. “Very sad to hear the passing away of Akhtar. He was a good friend of mine and loved by all in the tennis fraternity. He was ailing for some time and passed away today. I convey my condolences to his family. It is a big loss for the tennis fraternity,’’ said Krishnan.

Recalling his playing days, Krishnan said Akhtar was a popular figure. “During my playing days, Akhtar was very popular not only in India but throughout the world where ever India played. He was a jovial person,’’ complimented Krishnan.

Vijay Amritraj too had a word of praise for Akhtar. “Akhtar Ali was terrific as a coach both when I was a junior as well as coach of our Davis Cup team. Always pushed hard and kept the team relaxed. He did great service to Indian tennis. RIP dear Akhtar. Sincere condolences to Zeeshan and his lovely family,” tweeted Vijay.

