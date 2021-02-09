STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

'Very strange cat': Nick Kyrgios slams criticism from Novak Djokovic

Djokovic said in Melbourne over the weekend he had mixed views on Kyrgios, who recently called him a 'tool', respecting his tennis abilities but not his off-court antics.

Published: 09th February 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Novak Djokovic (File photo| AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios has hit back at criticism from Novak Djokovic, describing the world number one as "a very strange cat" after the Serb said he had little respect for the Australian off court. Kyrgios has waged a running battle with Djokovic, sparked by the Serb's ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition series last year as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

Djokovic said in Melbourne over the weekend he had mixed views on Kyrgios, who recently called him a "tool", respecting his tennis abilities but not his off-court antics. "It's a strange one for me. I read his comments -– he said he doesn't respect me off the court," said Kyrgios, who has also previously blasted the 17-time Grand Slam winner as having "an obsession with wanting to be liked".

"It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, 'I don't respect the guy on the court', because I understand if he doesn't agree with some of my antics on the court that I've done in the past. I'm not quite sure how you can't respect me off the court. I feel like I've gone about things extremely well, especially during the pandemic," he added. 

Kyrgios said during his time away from the game last year, he delivered food to people in need and was ultra careful to abide by Covid-19 regulations, opting not to travel for the US and French Opens.

"I actually do a lot off the court. But he's a very strange cat, Novak is. A heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone who's partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don't know if I can take any slack from that man," he said

Djokovic's Adria Tour was organised to fill the gap in the virus-hit tennis calendar last year, but was widely criticised for a lack of mask-wearing and social-distancing. The Serb was among several players seen partying at a packed Belgrade night club despite the threat from the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios Novak Djokovic Adria Tour exhibition Djokovic Kyrgios spat
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp