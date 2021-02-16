STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naomi Osaka advances to Australian Open semis by beating Hsieh

The three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka defeated Hsieh in two consecutive sets and sealed a comfortable victory in 66 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Published: 16th February 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a forehand return to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a forehand return to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open after overpowering Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka defeated Hsieh in two consecutive sets and sealed a comfortable victory in 66 minutes at Rod Laver Arena. The world number three smashed seven aces in her dominating victory to extend the winning streak to 19 matches.

In the other women's singles quarter-finals, American tennis player Serena Williams will face Romanian Simona Halep later today.

Serena defeated Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to book her quarter-finals berth.

In the men's singles, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Germany's Alexander Zverev later in the day while Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

Nadal booked his 13th Australian Open quarterfinal berth after defeating Italy's Fabio Fognini on Monday. The Australian Open 2009 champion surged past Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to keep alive his hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

On the other hand, Djokovic progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament after a victory over Milos Raonic on Sunday.

Djokovic secured a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Raonic, and with this, the World No. 1 became only the second man (after Roger Federer) to record 300 match wins at the four Grand Slam championships.

