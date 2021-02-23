STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I will play singles and doubles, says Ankita Raina

That she had these memories wasn’t surprising. Travelling to tennis’ outposts in search of precious ranking points in the lower tiers of the game is de rigeur. Raina has been doing it for more than a

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At various points during the last month, Ankita Raina had a few memories flash in front of her eyes. It was of her travelling through Uzbekistan and China.

That she had these memories wasn’t surprising. Travelling to tennis’ outposts in search of precious ranking points in the lower tiers of the game is de rigeur. Raina has been doing it for more than a decade. 

Sometimes, travelling to places like Sanya in China or Karshi in Uzbekistan has its own challenges.

“Even in this trip, I was thinking a couple of times about the places where I have travelled where it’s not easy to travel” she tells this daily. “Like Uzbekistan and China. I have travelled in that circuit a lot of times. It’s a bit challenging because of the difficulties in language. I gave also had some troubles with the food.” 

Her reply was to a question on whether her February has vindicated her tireless, gruelling pre-pandemic schedule. She says that has made her the player she has become in 2021, it’s given her belief.

“It’s made my belief stronger that you will go through tough times but you will have a few good days too.”

Speaking of good days, she’s had quite a few of them in the last month. A maiden main draw Major appearance, a first win at the WTA level, a first doubles title at that level as well as breaching the top 100 rankings in doubles. “It’s been great,” she says. 

Ankita Raina
