STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

John Isner to skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

American tennis star John Isner confirmed he will skip the upcoming Australian Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 12th January 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number 25 John Isner

ATP World Number 25 John Isner (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: American tennis star John Isner has confirmed he will skip the upcoming Australian Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isner, 35, on Monday said he wanted his family to travel together to "make it as much fun as possible on the road", but added that that would be impossible this year because of the global pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

He lost to compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open on Monday.

The Australian Open is slated to be held from February 8 to 21, three weeks later than scheduled.

The grand slam was earlier scheduled to start from January 18, however, the schedule was updated last month because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

A shortened version of the ATP Cup men's team tournament will take place in Melbourne from February 1-5 before the Australian Open begins on February 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Isner Australian Open COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Australian Open 2021
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp