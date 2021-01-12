John Isner to skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

By IANS

WASHINGTON: American tennis star John Isner has confirmed he will skip the upcoming Australian Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isner, 35, on Monday said he wanted his family to travel together to "make it as much fun as possible on the road", but added that that would be impossible this year because of the global pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

He lost to compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open on Monday.

The Australian Open is slated to be held from February 8 to 21, three weeks later than scheduled.

The grand slam was earlier scheduled to start from January 18, however, the schedule was updated last month because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

A shortened version of the ATP Cup men's team tournament will take place in Melbourne from February 1-5 before the Australian Open begins on February 8.