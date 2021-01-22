Former TNTA president Narayanan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president V Narayanan passed away on Thursday. He was as the chief between 2001 and 2009. It was during his tenure that the only ATP event in South Asia, the Chennai Open, was conducted at the Nungambakkam stadium.

“It is truly a sad day for Tamil Nadu and Indian Tennis. I kn­e­w Nari (Narayanan) for a long period of time and his love for the game of tennis was imme­n­se. I worked closely with him after bringing Chennai Open to our city. He was an avid tennis player. He had unique management skills. He will be truly missed. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Vi­jay Amritraj, TNTA president.



