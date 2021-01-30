STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Crowd of upto 30,000 to be allowed per day keeping COVID-19 norms

Victoria state's Sports Minister Martin Pakula said that it equated to some 390,000 spectators across the two-week spectacle -- around half the attendance of last year.

Published: 30th January 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Spectators watch the men's singles final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne

Spectators watch the men's singles final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (File photo| AFP)

MELBOURNE: Daily crowds of between 25,000 and 30,000 will be allowed to watch the Australian Open, organisers said on Saturday in a big boost to the season's opening Grand Slam.

Aggressive restrictions on incoming travel have helped keep the coronavirus largely at bay in Australia, making it one of the few places in the world where fans can still attend sports events in significant numbers.

Victoria state's Sports Minister Martin Pakula said that it equated to some 390,000 spectators across the two-week spectacle -- around half the attendance of last year. The event's COVID-safe plan allows a daily crowd of 30,000 for the first eight days of the Slam, then 25,000 from the start of the quarter-finals.

"That means on Rod Laver Arena, as we get to the end of the tournament, we'll have an incredible atmosphere, not that different to the atmosphere we've seen in all the Opens in years past. It will not be the same as the last few years, but it will be the most significant international event with crowds that the world has seen for many, many months," he said.

Victoria has now gone 24 days without any new locally acquired cases of the virus and all players who arrived in Australia had to undergo a mandatory 14 days of quarantine. Eight positive cases were detected from the more than 1,000 players, coaches and officials who flew in on 17 charter flights.

Players are gradually emerging from their lockdown with the first of six ATP and WTA tournaments due to begin at Melbourne Park on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open starting on February 8.  Tournament chief Craig Tiley said it had been a huge logistical exercise."We hope to have set the stage and the example for the rest of the world about the possibility of being able to do this," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open Martin Pakula COVID19 Coronavirus Australia Open spectators Australia Open crowd
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp