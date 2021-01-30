STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka reveals COVID-19 fight

World number 18 Wawrinka explained his physical preparations for the season-opening Slam had been affected by the setback but now he is 'feeling better'.

Published: 30th January 2021 12:17 PM

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (File photo| AP)

MELBOURNE: Former Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka said on Friday he tested positive for coronavirus at the end of 2020. The 35-year-old, who won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Melbourne in 2014, said he self-isolated at home in Switzerland.

World number 18 Wawrinka explained his physical preparations for the season-opening Slam had been affected by the setback. However, he told the Herald Sun that he is "feeling better".

On arrival in Australia, Wawrinka along with all other players had to quarantine for 14 days, a period of isolation which only ended on Friday. "I'm trying to get in shape. I was positive over Christmas so I had to stay more than 10 days at home, so I completely lost all the work I did off-season," added Wawrinka.

"I was feeling really bad during the first five days but the symptoms, you keep it, and are more tired every day and that lasts a few weeks. It was not a good experience. Now I finally start to feel better but it can touch you badly and it's important to be really careful," he said.

Ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on February 8, Wawrinka will be top seed at the ATP Murray River Open tournament in Melbourne next week.

