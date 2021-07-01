Jabeur sweeps aside Venus Williams to achieve new personal landmark

By AFP

LONDON: Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to win a WTA tournament, reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time on Wednesday beating five-time champion Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0.

Williams follows her sister Serena out of the singles tournament although she will play with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles.

Serena limped off Cente Court in tears on Tuesday after injuring her right leg in the first set of her match.

"It was too much. I just couldn't watch it," said Venus who was unwilling to expand the seriousness of her sister's injury.

Jabeur, who made history in winning the Birmingham WTA tournament earlier this month, will play Spain's 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza for a place in the Last 16.

"Honestly I was so nervous, the first time I play a legend and not everyone was with me today but it was a great game," said 26-year-old Jabeur.

"My game slices etc goes well with the grass surface. I enjoy it here I can dive any time I like. Hopefully I can continue my journey.

"Garbina Muguruza is a tough player and plays amazing on grass.

"I did a quarter-final at Australian Open (2020) and I want to do better than that."

The ease with which Jabeur romped through the second set against the 41-year-old American was in stark contrast to the tight opening set which lasted 52 minutes.

Jabeur broke Williams in a lengthy first game of the second set setting up the break point with a lovely cross court forehand and secured the break when Williams sent a forehand wide.

The fight seemed to have gone out of Williams as Jabeur upped her game and broke the American again in her next service game and then again to serve for the match.

Williams did have break points but Jabeur fought back and won the match on her first match point.

Williams did not wave to the crowd as she walked off stony-faced but afterwards said she had no intention of retiring.

"I don't think anyone in life has anything to prove, you know," she said.

"Each and every person can only breathe for themselves.

"No one has anything to prove to anyone in this life.

"The only thing you have to do is pay your taxes or else you're going to jail."

Williams said she played for the simple reason that it was the thing that made her feel the happiest.

As for when she might retire she remained cagey.

"Yeah, when it's my last, I'll let you all know. I'll give you a little whisper in your ear," she said.