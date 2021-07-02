STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian faceoff at Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna to lock horns with Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan in first round

Earlier in the day, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran player Sania Mirza (L) and Ankita Raina

Veteran player Sania Mirza (L) and Ankita Raina (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will compete against each other in the first round of the Mixed Doubles in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Sania will pair up with Rohan Bopanna while Ankita will join hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete in the first round of the tournament.

The match will feature four Indian tennis players with the two teams competing against each other to move into the second round.

In the Women's Doubles, Ankita has paired up with American tennis star Lauren Davis while Sania has paired up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Sania and her American partner easily defeated the doubles pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles. Krawczyk, Guarachi gave a tough fight to Sania and Mattek-Sands in the first set. However, the Indian tennis star along with her partner clinched the opening set 7-5.

Riding on the winning momentum, Sania and Mattek-Sands thrashed sixth seed pair of Krawczyk- Guarachi in the second set with a 6-3 win to kick off the quest of Grand Slam in style.

The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes as Sania and her partner won 76 points, 17 more than their opponents. 

