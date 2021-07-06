STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Breaking bad: Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda set unwanted Wimbledon serving record

Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last four.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's Karen Khachanov shakes hands with Sebastian Korda of the US, left, after winning the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Karen Khachanov reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a five-set win over Sebastian Korda who was celebrating his 21st birthday in a tie which set a record for most breaks of serve in a set.

Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last four.

A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.

"At least we made some record in some ways," said 25-year-old Khachanov.

"I would say it's not common, but it is what it is with the nerves. When basically you break a couple of times before the fifth set, and then you have, yeah, 13 breaks, it's tough to explain. 

"But on the other side it's easy to explain. When you are returning better you start to read the serves better, and then in play, in the rallies, both of us were more stressed, more tight. 

"This is obvious. You don't need to be hiding that. At the end, the one who deals better with the stress wins the match."

Khachanov will be playing in the last-eight of a Slam for the second time after the 2019 French Open where he defeated Juan Martin del Potro before going down to eventual runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998.

The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set.

"I fought my hardest. I don't know what was happening out there. We just couldn't hold serve," said Korda of the error-hit final set.

"We were playing some clutch tennis when we needed it, both of us. Yeah, hats off to him. He played a great match."

Korda, whose sister Nelly won a maiden major golf title at the USPGA Championship on the eve of Wimbledon and claimed the world top ranking, admitted he had been carrying an injury late in the match.

"It's kind of like my butt area," he explained.

"Played a lot of tennis. I'm not used to the grass. I mean, it's my first real tournament on the grass. 

"My body is kind of adjusting to it. It's a pretty painful surface to play on."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karen Khachanov Sebastian Korda Wimbledon
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp