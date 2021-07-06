STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova first to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Published: 06th July 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Karolina Pliskova finally had a chance to play in a Wimbledon quarterfinal, and she made the most of it.

The tour veteran lost only 13 points on her serve and beat unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.

Pliskova, who is seeded eighth, erased all three break points she faced.

The Czech has been broken only three times in the tournament and has yet to drop a set.

Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016, but this is her deepest run at a Grand Slam since early 2019.

She is playing at Wimbledon for the ninth time and had never previously been beyond the fourth round.

An overnight break helped No.14-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland rally past No.2, Daniil Medvedev, to earn the last quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz won 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The players were on serve in the fourth set when the match was suspended Monday night because of rain.

The versatile Hurkacz won 50 points at the net, including 10 when playing serve and volley. He became a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, and his opponent Wednesday will be his idol, Roger Federer.

