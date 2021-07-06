STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic, Federer in Wimbledon landmarks as title showdown nears

World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarter-final at the majors.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown on Wednesday when they make landmark appearances in the quarter-finals.

World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarter-final at the majors.

The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948.

Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors.

He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday's rain.

Having already become just the third man to win all four Slams more than once by lifting his second French Open last month, Djokovic now has another record in his sights.

He is halfway to a rare calendar Grand Slam, a feat only achieved by two other men -- Don Budge in 1938 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

As a result, the 34-year-old is already being hailed as the greatest player of all time, surpassing even Federer and the absent Rafael Nadal.

"I feel privileged and honoured of course and very happy to be in this position to make history in the sport," said Djokovic.

"At the same time I need to go about my everyday routines and everyday life on the tour pretty much the same way that I feel it has reaped a lot of success for me."

- 'Left in the tank' -

Djokovic enjoys a 2-0 head-to-head record over 29-year-old Fucsovics who has made the last-eight of a Slam for the first time.

Fucsovics knocked out fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round in five sets after the Russian had swept their previous four matches in a nine-month spell.

Worryingly for the Hungarian, Djokovic has only faced nine break points through four rounds at the tournament.

Federer, chasing a ninth Wimbledon title, boasts a 3-0 advantage over Medvedev and won his only meeting against Poland's 18th-ranked Hurkacz.

"We'll see how much more I got left in the tank," said 39-year-old Federer, the oldest man to make the quarter-finals in the Open Era.

He struggled in his opener against Adrian Mannarino who had to retire injured at two sets each.

"I felt like now I've had some good progress. I'm taking the ball earlier. Obviously I've gotten used to the conditions, gotten used to the balls, the court speed," said Federer whose comfortable last-16 win against Lorenzo Sonego was the 105th of his Wimbledon career.

Should Federer reach the semi-finals, he will face either Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 16th-seeded Canadian.

Berrettini, the Queen's Club winner, has emerged as a champion-in-waiting should Djokovic or Federer falter.

He has fired a tournament-leading 67 aces and dropped serve just twice.

- Rap and romance -

Berrettini reached his maiden Slam quarter-final at the French Open last month where he lost to Djokovic.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, is in the last-eight of a Slam for the first time after knocking out German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in five sets.

The two are close friends while their respective girlfriends are cousins.

Auger-Aliassime is dating Nina Ghaibi while Berrettini is romantically involved with Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic who reached the women's quarter-finals.

Berrettini defeated his friend in the final of the Stuttgart grass court final in 2019.

"Both our girlfriends are cousins, so it just happens that we spend a lot of time together," said Auger-Aliassime.

Wednesday will see two Canadian men in the last-eight of a Slam for the first time with Denis Shapovalov taking on Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Shapovalov, a quarter-finalist at the US Open last year, holds a 1-0 career edge over Khachanov, who made the French Open last-eight in 2019, following a win at the 2019 Davis Cup.

Left-handed Shapovalov followed up his win over two-time champion Andy Murray with a straight-sets victory over 2019 semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut.

Khachanov has hit with Shapovalov -- and even admits he's a fan of the Canadian's venture into rap music with French player Corentin Moutet.

"I was sitting with my wife Veronika watching (Moutet playing in Mallorca on the eve of Wimbledon), and I told her, You know that he's a rapper, you know? 

"She said, Oh, really? I said, Yeah, he has a remix with Denis. We were listening to that. It was a fun one."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Wimbledon
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp