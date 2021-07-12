STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Goolagong Cawley hails 'little sister' Ashleigh Barty after latter's Wimbledon win

The 25-year-old clinched her maiden crown at the All England Club by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 on Saturday, adding to the French Open title she won in 2019.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Evonne Goolagong Cawley Sunday said she couldn't be more proud of "little sister" Ashleigh Barty after the Australian won Wimbledon exactly 50 years after her indigenous compatriot achieved the feat.

The 25-year-old clinched her maiden crown at the All England Club by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 on Saturday, adding to the French Open title she won in 2019.

Her victory came a half-century after her "friend and mentor" first triumphed on the grass courts.

Barty wore a dress inspired by the one Cawley sported in the 1971 final, and the 69-year-old was overcome with emotion watching her win.

"I'm just so very proud of Ash, the way she handles herself not just on the court but off the court too," said seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Cawley, who won Wimbledon a second time in 1980.

"Ash to me is like a little sister and part of my family. I think we treat each other that way.

"I was just so chuffed when she wore that dress ... wasn't that lovely. I said to her 'if it brings you luck, great, because it bought me luck'. She's amazing."

Barty spoke with Cawley prior to The Championships and said she was a role model to her.

"I think she has been iconic in paving a way for young indigenous youth to believe in their dreams and to chase their dream," said the world number one, who has Aboriginal heritage on her father's side, after winning.

"She's done exactly that for me as well. Her legacy off the court is incredible."

Cawley said one of the last messages she sent Barty was "dreams do come true, they came true for me".

"All the way through (the final) I sort of had this feeling that she was going to win, this is her time. Somebody up there is looking down on her."

- Massive pride -

Barty's parents Josie and Rob watched their daughter lift the trophy from Australia and said they were ecstatic.

"I'm just proud of the way she treats everybody, she's still the same person regardless of the tennis," said her mum.

"Just really excited and so happy she has done it this year too, it's such a lovely year to do it with Evonne's anniversary."

Fellow indigenous athlete Cathy Freeman and Australian tennis great Rod Laver also paid tribute to Barty, hailing her as inspirational.

"Massive pride in our girl!," tweeted Freeman, who famously lit the cauldron at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and then became the first Aboriginal Australian to win an individual gold medal in the 400 metres.

"Congratulations @ashbarty! We are all so very proud of you."

Laver, the only player to win all four majors in the same season twice, also noted it was "a wonderful follow up to Evonne's win on the 50th anniversary".

"So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory," he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called her triumph "magnificent, inspirational" and even Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue got in on in the act, simply tweeting: "ASSSSSSSSHHHHBAAAARRRTYYYYYYYY!!!"

Barty will now head to Tokyo for a crack at Olympic gold, where she will be hot favourite, before turning her attention to the US Open, with Australian media holding high hopes.

"Olympic gold and a third slam title is more than achievable in the coming months," said the Sydney Daily Telegraph. "But Ash must also ensure she takes the time to look after herself and her team."

The Australian broadsheet was effusive in its praise.

"The most worthy of winners. A player universally respected and adored nationwide for her brilliance and sportsmanship," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Evonne Goolagong Cawley Ashleigh Barty Wimbledon
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp