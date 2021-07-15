STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Shirley's death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee. She lived in Naples.

Published: 15th July 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAPLES: Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin, who won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam, has died at 94.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee. She lived in Naples.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, when she beat her friend and doubles partner Doris Hart.

She came out of retirement at age 28 in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup. She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957, before retiring for good.

Fry also won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles. From 1946 to 1956, she finished the year ranked in the top 10 nine times.

Fry grew up in Akron, Ohio, and in 1941, at age 14, she made the first of 16 consecutive appearances at the U.S. National Championships. She’s one of 10 women to win singles titles at all four major championships.

Following retirement from tennis, she married and had four children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shirley fry irvin
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp