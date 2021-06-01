Fourth seed Sofia Kenin beats Jelena Ostapenko in Roland Garros opener

By AFP

PARIS: Fourth seed Sofia Kenin withstood a comeback from former champion Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets and reach the French Open second round on Monday.

The United States' Kenin, who lost to Iga Swiatek in last year's final at Roland Garros, held her nerve to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Latvia's Ostapenko has struggled for consistency since her shock title win as a teenager in 2017 and is now 44th in the WTA rankings.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, will face qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the last 32.