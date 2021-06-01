STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

King vs queen: Defending French champions practice together

The pre-tournament knock-about between the men and women's defending champions on red clay made a splash on social media.

Published: 01st June 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball during a training session at Roland Garros stadium ahead of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: For an audience with the "King of Clay," the current queen of clay thought it best to come prepared.

Worried that she might run short of things to say, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she readied some talking points before hitting balls in a training session in Paris with her idol, 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal.

The pre-tournament knock-about between the men and women's defending champions on red clay made a splash on social media.

Unlike many of his opponents, Swiatek got a huge thrill from being on the receiving end of the kicking, spinning left-handed Nadal forehand that spits off the dust.

"I got to feel his forehand, which was great, and his topspin. That was a whole new experience for me," Swiatek said after getting her title defense rolling on Monday with a straight-sets first-round win.

"It gave me, like, a lot of positive energy. It was really a huge inspiration for me."

Swiatek, who turned 20 on Monday, had just celebrated her fourth birthday when Nadal won his first French Open in 2005.

Finding herself sharing a stage in Paris with the winner of 20 major titles has been among the many lifestyle changes that Swiatek has had to adapt to as a Roland Garros champion.

Like Nadal back then, she won last year as a heavy-hitting teenager.

For their practice session at Roland Garros, Swiatek said she prepared "some small topics, not to have awkward silence."

But Nadal made her feel at ease.

"Rafa is really, really great. He's a really nice guy. Even though I am pretty introverted, it was really fun for me," she said.

"It's really nice to see such a champion being normal off court, and also telling jokes and being a little bit sarcastic."

"MERCI! Merci, Benoit! Merci, Benoit!" chanted the fans as Benoit Paire left Court Simonne Mathieu after another loss in a year of many.

There were tears in his eyes but his heart was warmed by the support.

The Frenchman has been piling up losses since the start of the pandemic, he has a 2-15 record this year, and repeatedly said he lost his appetite for tennis, especially because of restrictions preventing fans from attending matches.

He was banned from competing for his country at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by the French tennis federation.

On Monday, the 40th-ranked Paire certainly did not feel alone.

After only 1,000 spectators were allowed per day at Roland Garros last year because of COVID-19 concerns, more than five times that have been permitted this week.

And the hundreds attending his match against 15th-seeded Casper Ruud loudly supported Paire with nice words and applause throughout the three hours of his 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (4) loss.

"Life on Tour has been so difficult over the last few months," Paire said.

"I'm back to the tennis I love, with an audience, emotions, sharing. That's why I do this job, this sport, that's what makes it beautiful. You don't play for yourself, you play for everyone, to bring happiness."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iga Swiatek Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp