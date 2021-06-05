STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Stanislas Wawrinka withdraws from Wimbledon citing foot problem

The Swiss star will continue his recovery from a left foot injury that required a procedure in March as per the ATP website.The Swiss star will continue his recovery from a left foot injury that required a procedure in March as per the ATP website.

Published: 05th June 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former World number three Stanislas Wawrinka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to his ongoing foot problems.

The Swiss star will continue his recovery from a left foot injury that required a procedure in March as per the ATP website. The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year.

The 36-year-old has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March. He is currently the No. 24 player in the ATP Rankings.

Stan Wawrinka had competed at the All England Club on 15 occasions, with quarter-final runs in 2014 (l. to Federer) and 2015 (l. to Gasquet).

Wawrinka is a 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open champion. In doubles and team tennis for Switzerland, he has won a gold medal in the men's doubles event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, partnering with Roger Federer, and the Davis Cup in 2014.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships start on June 28. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanislas Wawrinka Wimbledon
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp