Stefanos Tsitsipas feels Novak Djokovic was a different player after two sets in French Open final

For the first two sets in the match, Stefanos Tsitsipas was successfully able to derail a lethargic Novak Djokovic.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic (R) and Stefanos Tsitsipas hug while holding their trophies after their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium.

Novak Djokovic (R) and Stefanos Tsitsipas hug while holding their trophies after their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas was surprised and was taken aback in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic as he described Serbian as a 'different player' in the last three sets of the match.

For the first two sets in the match, Tsitsipas was successfully able to derail a lethargic Djokovic. But somehow World No.1 regained his focus and put a herculean effort to best the 22-year-old in a grueling five-set marathon by 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"I don't know, he left the court after two sets to love down, I don't know what happened there, but he came back to me like a different player suddenly. I have no idea. He played really well. He gave me no space," said Tsitsipas on the court, lamenting the challenge of facing the Serbian over five sets.

By reaching the podium at the Roland Garros, Tsitsipas will now boast a career-high ranking of No.4 next week. First-time slam finalist showed immense faith in his skills and ability as he reiterated that there is no reason for him, not to be holding that trophy one day.

"I believe, yes, I'm able to play for titles like this. Despite my loss today, I have faith in my game. I very much believe I can get to that point very soon. I was close today," insisted Tsitsipas.

"It's very sad because it was a good opportunity. I was playing good. I was feeling good. Yeah, I lost an opportunity to do something better today. But I think with the same attitude and if I don't downgrade myself, I see no reason for me not to be holding that trophy one day."

Tsitsipas is now headed off to Halle, Germany, as he ignites his grass-court campaign on Tuesday.

