Stefanos Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final

PARIS: French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas posted on social media that his very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life five minutes before he entered the court Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match.

He thanked her for raising his father and called her a wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.

Tsitsipas continued: "It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream."

The 22-year-old from Greece lost to Djokovic 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.