STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Daniil Medvedev beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach first grass-court final in Mallorca

Daniil Medvedev made it through to his first ever grass court final with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in semis in Mallorca.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SANTA PONCA: World number two Daniil Medvedev made it through to his first ever grass court final with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in Friday's semi-final in Mallorca. 

The Russian, whose previous 10 titles have all come on hard courts, will face Sam Querrey in Saturday's final after the American fired down 18 aces to see off Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3. 

Medvedev, who faces an awkward first round match against Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon next week, was made to work hard for his win over Carreno Busta who took the first set.

Medvedev relied on his big serves to get him out of trouble, firing down 10 aces and winning on 81 percent of points behind his first service as Carreno Busta failed to register a single break point in the last two sets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev Pablo Carreno Busta Mallorca
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp