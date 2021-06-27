STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serena Williams says she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams has previously won four Olympic gold medals, three of them in women's doubles partnering with her sister Venus.

Published: 27th June 2021

Serena Williams reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari during the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Serena Williams is by far the most successful player at the Grand Slams with 23 titles to her name. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WIMBLEDON: Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list," Williams said.

The 39-year-old Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States, in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics — which held the tennis competition at the All England Club — and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

All of her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Serena Williams lost in the third round of singles to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and the siblings were beaten in the first round of doubles.

Before that, they had been 15-0 as an Olympic doubles team.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," Williams said on Sunday, the day before the start of main-draw action at Wimbledon. At Wimbledon, she will try to collect her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

"I have not thought about it. In the past, it's been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it," Williams replied when asked what it will be like to sit out the Summer Games.

Other top tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem also have said they'll skip the trip to Japan, where the Olympics open on July 23, a year after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Federer said on Saturday that he hasn't decided whether to participate in the Tokyo Games and will figure that out after he sees how things go at Wimbledon.

