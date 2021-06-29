STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not my last tennis match, assures Andy Murray after win against Nikoloz Basilashvili at Wimbledon

In his first singles match at Wimbledon in four years, Andy Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 at the Centre Court.

Andy Murray returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili during the men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has assured that he is still far from playing his last match at Wimbledon as the two-time champion at the All England Club said he is enjoying the game and can still play at the highest level.

In his first singles match at Wimbledon in four years, Murray defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 here at the Centre Court. The 34-year-old defied the pre-match form guide and chronic injury too against the Georgian by taking his chances as he eased his way to a wonderful victory.

"I keep getting asked 'is this my last Wimbledon, my last match?' No, I'm going to keep playing. I want to play. I'm enjoying it. I can still play at the highest level. He [Basilashvili] is ranked 28 in the world, I've hardly played any matches and I beat him. So I'll keep going," a pleased Andy Murray said in an on-court interview after the match.

The match seemed almost over when Murray took the 5-0 lead against the No.24 seed in the third set but soon after the third set dissolved into a horror show for Andy as the Georgian snapped off seven straight games to win the set by 5-7 and forcing a fourth set at SW17.

"It's amazing to be back playing out here on Centre Court again, in such a brilliant atmosphere. It's something I've really missed. I was obviously so disappointed to have lost the third set and had to remember what I was doing that got me in a winning position. I managed to turn it back around," Murray added.

Murray, currently No. 118 in the ATP Rankings is making his comeback in The Championships after his right hip surgeries in January 2018 and January 2019.

