STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Simona Halep withdraws from upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Romania tennis player Simona Halep has confirmed she would not be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 29th June 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BUCHAREST: Romania tennis player Simona Halep has confirmed she would not be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania, but sadly the recovery from my calf injury requires more time and I have made the decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer. After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon," said Halep in a tweet.

In another tweet, Halep said: "Having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger I will be watching and cheering on the Romanian athletes from home."

Earlier, defending women's singles champion Halep pulled out of the upcoming Wimbledon 2021 due to a calf injury.

Halep retired from a second-round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the WTA clay-court event in Rome in mid-May and hasn't competed since.

She was subsequently forced to miss Roland-Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season.

Earlier, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, world number three Rafael Nadal, and last year's US Open winner Dominic Thiem had announced their withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8 this year. It was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Simona Halep
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp